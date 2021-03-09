Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $294.49 million and $84.16 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.70 or 0.00497575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00066539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00077690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00467397 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

