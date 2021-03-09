AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

ACV opened at $31.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

