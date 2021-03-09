Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,320 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $191.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

