Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after purchasing an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.58. The stock had a trading volume of 129,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.