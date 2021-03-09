Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 89,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,437. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.