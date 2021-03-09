Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.13. 9,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

