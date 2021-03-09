Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $829,000 in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSE SBI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

