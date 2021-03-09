Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Invests $5.60 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 487,767 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 725,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 337,959 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 286,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,426 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.54. 879,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,621,719. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.