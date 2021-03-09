Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Amgen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 31,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Amgen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $230.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,106. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

