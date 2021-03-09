Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.