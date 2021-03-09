Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Holdings Raised by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,339,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,189,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.23. 29,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,542. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

