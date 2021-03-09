Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $110.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

