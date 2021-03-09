Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 2,876 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 529,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,455,000 after purchasing an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $177.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,971.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,540 shares of company stock valued at $59,784,841. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

