Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 6,544 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

