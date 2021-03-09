Alexandria Capital LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 1.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

