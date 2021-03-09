Alexandria Capital LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $175.85 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

