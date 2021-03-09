Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,981 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.