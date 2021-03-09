Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 144 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 50,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $348.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.