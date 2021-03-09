Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Cut by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,255 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $34,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

