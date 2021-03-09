Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,103,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,163 shares of company stock worth $945,841 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALK traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

