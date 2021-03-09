Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.16.

AKAM stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,772,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

