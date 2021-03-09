Aixtron’s (AIXXF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AIXXF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

AIXXF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

