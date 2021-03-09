Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Up 5.5%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.08 and last traded at $29.92. 730,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 474,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $877,500. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 354,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.