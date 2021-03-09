Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aggreko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Aggreko from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ARGKF opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aggreko has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

