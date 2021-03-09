AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.74-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.70 EPS.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. 26,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,390. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

