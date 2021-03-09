Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.09.
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.