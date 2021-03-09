Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

