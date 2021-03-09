Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Shares of AAP traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

