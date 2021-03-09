ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) CEO James David Devries Acquires 143,000 Shares

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

