Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,321.33 ($30.33).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LON ADM traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,938 ($38.39). 323,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,995.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,848.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,249 ($42.45). The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

