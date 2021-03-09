Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.