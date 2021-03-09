Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

ASPCF stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.23. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

