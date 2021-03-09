accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Gap Down to $550.00

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19), but opened at GBX 520 ($6.79). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 243,380 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of £213.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 475.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.75.

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

