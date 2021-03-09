Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture worth $86,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day moving average is $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

