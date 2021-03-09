Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.70. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 23,780 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

