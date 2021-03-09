Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.26 and traded as high as C$18.16. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 8,874 shares traded.

ADN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.25.

Get Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.