Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $545.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $545.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $548.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.77 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $782.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

