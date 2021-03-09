$885.39 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report $885.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $884.76 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $792.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,914,815. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $158,426,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,628,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 22,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,330. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

