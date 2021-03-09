5,288 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $148.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

