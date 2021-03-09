$495.62 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce sales of $495.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.24 million to $497.00 million. Belden posted sales of $463.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDC shares. Truist lifted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter worth $18,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 134,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.