400,000 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Purchased by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,538,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,864,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 379,144 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CLDX stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.26. 12,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

