3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $180.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

