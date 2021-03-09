$375.93 Million in Sales Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to post $375.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the highest is $382.80 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $757.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,406 shares of company stock worth $1,922,102. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

