2,171,333 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,171,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,174,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,939.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,254 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,308. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

