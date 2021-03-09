$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,011. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

