$170,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $170,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $824.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.