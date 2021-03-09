$152.10 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report sales of $152.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.20 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $181.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $630.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $636.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $669.40 million, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $697.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after buying an additional 2,355,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 438,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after buying an additional 973,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,575,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 465,698 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,377,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after buying an additional 518,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $889.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 3.66.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

