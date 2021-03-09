14,101 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.83 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

