135,000 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

