13,320 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.