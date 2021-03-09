$1.32 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.69. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.95. 337,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,823. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

